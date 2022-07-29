PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PIFFY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.89.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFFY)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.