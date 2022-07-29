PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $146.43.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,106 shares of company stock worth $36,088,143 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PTC by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

