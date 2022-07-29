Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.