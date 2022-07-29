Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.05 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

