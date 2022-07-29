Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.