Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

PayPal stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

