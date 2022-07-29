Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Featured Stories
