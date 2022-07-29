Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Crane Holdings, Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of CR opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crane



Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

