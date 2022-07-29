Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.