Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for City Holding Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%.

City Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

CHCO opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. City has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of City by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

