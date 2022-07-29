Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

NYSE PKG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average is $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

