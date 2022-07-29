Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ST opened at $44.48 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.