Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

