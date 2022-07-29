Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

