Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.68 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
