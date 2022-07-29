Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLX. Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

