Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.