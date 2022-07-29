Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

