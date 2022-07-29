Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Ryder System’s current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on R. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

