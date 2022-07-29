Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.
Watsco Trading Up 3.5 %
WSO opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Watsco
In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watsco (WSO)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.