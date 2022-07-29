Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

WSO opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

