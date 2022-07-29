Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

