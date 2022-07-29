Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Q&K International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group Stock Performance

Q&K International Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.