Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,672 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

