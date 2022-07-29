Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 5,765 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE EMR opened at $89.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

