Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $280.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.37 and its 200 day moving average is $258.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

