Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $337.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $13.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

