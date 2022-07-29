Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 1.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.15 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

