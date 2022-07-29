Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 310,100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter.

PKX stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

