Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

