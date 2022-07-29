Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Shares of LIN opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.79 and a 200 day moving average of $305.52. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

