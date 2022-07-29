Qtron Investments LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 352.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.50 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

