Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WNS worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WNS by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $95,257,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of WNS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

