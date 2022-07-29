Qtron Investments LLC Sells 346 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.