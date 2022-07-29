QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

