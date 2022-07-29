QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $222.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.38.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

