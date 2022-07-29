Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,107. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

