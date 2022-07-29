Quartix Technologies Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:QTX opened at GBX 340 ($4.10) on Friday. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £164.53 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

