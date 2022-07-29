Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,129.50

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,129.50 ($25.66) and last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 6188001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.05 ($1.25).

QLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132.50 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,160.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.34.

In other Quilter news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,337.35). In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($293,606.93). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,337.35).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

