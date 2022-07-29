Radicle Market Cap Hits $85.11 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00010962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and $31.64 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.84 or 1.00037013 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00128181 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032841 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
