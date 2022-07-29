Rally Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $143.73 million and $3.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,373,836 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

