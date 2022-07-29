Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Randolph Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RNDB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Randolph Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

