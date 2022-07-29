Raymond James Comments on Emera Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Get Emera alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.46.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.18. The firm has a market cap of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s payout ratio is 114.04%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.