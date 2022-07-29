Raymond James Increases Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $24.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.14 on Monday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.