Raymond James Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$67.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.73.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE TRP traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.09. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$1,201,834.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.