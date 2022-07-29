Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials makes up 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.