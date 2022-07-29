Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $50,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.