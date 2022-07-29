RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 223,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at RealNetworks

In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,697.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RealNetworks Trading Up 17.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.