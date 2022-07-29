Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Realty Income worth $93,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 634,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

