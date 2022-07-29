Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 8,600 ($103.61) to GBX 9,500 ($114.46) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,018.75.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

