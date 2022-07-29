ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 104.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $14.63 million and $10,143.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,009.16 or 0.99910526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00220509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00243301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00115541 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004335 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004984 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

