Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $239,957.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
