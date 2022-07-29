Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $239,957.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

